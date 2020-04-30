Grateful citizens have come up with more than 100 ways to say thank you to health-care workers at Penticton Regional Hospital through the local White Heart campaign – and it’s working.
“The White Heart project boosts the spirits of our staff and also the community as a whole,” said Carl Meadows, the hospital’s top administrator.
“We really are all in this together. A special thanks to the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation for their work in co-ordinating the beautiful White Heart messages.
The initiative invites residents to email simple messages to health workers, which are then transcribed onto white hearts and displayed inside Penticton Regional Hospital.
“People try to get creative, but generally it’s, ‘Thank you for keeping us safe,’ which is really the message,” explained Carey Bornn, the foundation’s executive director.
“They aren’t necessarily fearful that (COVID-19) is spreading through our community – it’s showing gratitude that medical staff are always putting themselves at some risk.”
As an example of the ever-present danger, said Bornn, the new David E. Kampe Tower, which received $20 million worth of equipment through donations to the foundation, has two isolation rooms on each floor for patients with any kind of infectious disease, like the flu or GI infection.
Bornn, who noted the White Heart campaign extends right across the Canada, said the foundation is still actively collecting donations during the pandemic, while staff is also reaching out by phone to about 700 donors just to check in and see how they’re doing.
Projects supported by the foundation at hospitals in Oliver and Princeton are also still underway.
“We’ve got lots of things on the go,” said Bornn.
White Heart messages of no more than 10 words are still being accepted. To send yours, email it to sosmedicalfoundation@interiorhealth.ca.
