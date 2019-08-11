People concerned about crime in the South Okanagan have a chance Monday to hear about the federal Conservatives’ plan to make communities safer.
Public safety deputy critic Glen Motz is visiting Oliver and Penticton to campaign with local Conservative candidate Helena Konanz.
“Justin Trudeau’s irresponsible approach has tied the hands of our local municipalities and the hardworking RCMP,” Konanz said in a press release.
“A Conservative government will enact tough new measures against the gangs who are behind the drug trade. The drug trade which is driving the local epidemics of addiction and property crime.”
Motz, a former Medicine Hat police officer and now the MP for that city, will join Konanz at her Penticton campaign office, 483 Main St., from 9-10:30 a.m.; and at Medici’s Gelateria and Coffee Shop, 522 Fairview Rd., Oliver, from 2-3 p.m.
