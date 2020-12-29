Nearly 40 years after he first volunteered as a firefighter in Naramata, Dennis Smith is returning to lead the department.
Smith will become chief of the Naramata Volunteer Fire Department effective Jan. 5, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen announced Tuesday.
He will replace Tony Trovao, who left the department in November after six years in the top job.
“I’m excited to take on a new role in the community I’ve called home for many years,” Smith, who will oversee a team of 25 volunteers, said in a press release.
Smith started as a volunteer with the department in 1982 and worked his way up to assistant chief. He later went on to a career with the Penticton Fire Department, from which he retired as deputy chief in 2019.
“Dennis Smith brings important leadership skills to this position. His background as a firefighter and administrator as well as his knowledge of local government will benefit the community,” RDOS chief administrative officer Bill Newell said in a press release.
“During his career, Smith has managed complex emergency incidents, designed and implemented training plans and received recognition for exemplary service.”
The RDOS, which has jurisdiction over seven rural fire departments, has cited privacy reasons for not disclosing the reason behind its split with Trovao, who was temporarily suspended in 2018 for reasons that were also kept secret.
Deputy chief Kon Oh will remain at the helm of the department until Smith assumes command.