Members of the Penticton Vees and team staff have been placed on a 14-day quarantine after one of the players tested positive for COVID-19.
The name of the junior-age player is not being released.
As recently as last month, the Vees had hoped to start the regular season on Friday, Dec. 4 with no fans in the arena. They came off a successful mini-tournament in October called the Okanagan Cup where there were no cases of COVID among any of the participating teams.
The regular season was later postponed when provincial health regulations were tightened.
The Vees posted the following statement on the team's website, late Sunday night.
"The League office received notice last evening that one member of the Penticton Vees has tested positive for COVID-19. We immediately reached out to the Provincial Health Office (PHO) for direction, as per our accepted safety plan and they have responded that the follow up will be conducted by Interior Health.
At this point, all of the Vees have been placed in a 14-day quarantine and all other billets, team personnel and staff that have been in contact with the player will be tested as soon as possible. The PHO will dictate any further measures they may feel are necessary, based on the results of those additional tests.
For privacy reasons, we will have no further comment at this time. The league and the team will provide an update on the situation in the coming days."