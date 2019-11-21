A bizarre kidnapping trial, during which the Crown’s “very, very reluctant” star witness claimed no memory of the events in question, lurched towards a conclusion Thursday in Penticton.
Afshin Maleki Ighani, 48, is accused of kidnapping Jodie Walker and Christopher Gliege on April 22, 2017, while driving between Okanagan Falls and the Lower Mainland.
Ighani, whose trial by judge alone in B.C. Supreme Court has run sporadically since it began in December 2018, has pleaded not guilty to 10 offences, including two counts of kidnapping using a firearm and assault with a weapon.
Besides the inordinate number of delays, the trial is also unusual in that it didn’t hear direct testimony from either of the victims.
Gliege is believed to have fled the country and his version of events came from his testimony at a preliminary inquiry. Walker’s evidence came from a statement she gave to police on the day in question, and from which she distanced herself at trial by claiming she couldn’t remember what happened.
In her police statement, Walker explained how Ighani, whom she knew was wanted by police for shooting a man in Oliver, had asked for a ride to the Lower Mainland in exchange for $400. Walker and her then-boyfriend Gliege agreed and left around 7 a.m. via Highway 3.
As they passed through Manning Park west of Princeton, however, Ighani directed Walker to turn off on a logging road, she said.
While off road, she said, Ighani twice ordered Gliege out of the car. On the second occasion, Walker said, Ighani pointed a gun at Gliege’s head and fired a shot into the air.
After leaving Gliege behind, Ighani and Walker drove to a mobile home park in Princeton, she said, where police caught up to them and arrested Ighani, who had stashed the gun in the car’s engine compartment.
Crown counsel John Swanson acknowledged during his closing arguments Thursday that Walker’s disavowal of her police statement is problematic.
“Ms. Walker was a very, very reluctant witness. We had to force her to come here. She did not want to be here. She did not to want to testify against Mr. Ighani,” said Swanson.
“Now, whether that was because of a friendship with him or she was afraid of him or whatever it was, we don’t know.”
Swanson noted, however, that Walker’s statement to police largely matched what Gliege told the preliminary inquiry.
In particular, the prosecutor continued, the gun was recovered by police from the hiding place described by Walker and had the same damage to its barrel as described by Gliege.
“On balance… if you consider all of the evidence, and you look at the remarkable, remarkable similarities in the evidence, you will be more than satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr. Ighani committed the offences,” concluded Swanson.
Justice Nitya Iyer then adjourned the trial to Jan. 6 to allow time for transcripts to be prepared and Ighani to formulate his closing arguments.
Ighani is self-represented after firing his lawyer in May. The trial was adjourned numerous times during the summer while he attempted to obtain new counsel, but Ighani then declared in October he would go it alone. He was granted further adjournments to review disclosure, which he claimed was incomplete.
Ighani has a lengthy criminal record that twice resulted in him being ordered deported from Canada.
He successfully appealed the first order in 2002, and dodged the second attempt in 2007, when Canada balked at sending him back to his native Iran because he would have faced the death penalty there, a source told The Herald previously.
