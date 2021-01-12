While falling well short of the record levels seen in 2019, Summerland still recorded some impressive building permit numbers in 2020, according to a report presented to council Monday.
A total of 200 permits for work valued at $35.7 million were issued in 2020, compared to 206 permits worth a record-setting $45.9 million in 2019.
The $35.7 million total for 2020 was still well above the 20-year average of $28.7 million and is the fourth-highest over that period.
Council was not provided a break-down of how those permits were spread over the residential and commercial sectors.