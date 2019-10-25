The stepmother of a Humboldt Broncos hockey player tragically killed in a highway crash is joining a nation-wide call for stricter regulations and training for commercial truck drivers.
It’s been a long 18 months for Kaleden resident Ginny Hunter, whose stepson was one of 16 killed, alongside 13 others who were injured when a semi-truck blew through a stop sign, striking the junior hockey team’s bus on Apr. 6, 2018 in Saskatchewan.
Ginny and her husband, Lawrence, were visiting with neighbours in Kaleden when her phone rang.
“We got a call that there was an accident,” she said, breaking her silence to the media for the first time since the accident. “We were told it was bad. We didn’t know the extent of it.
“We sat by the phone for about 12 hours and we waited for the call to come to tell us where he was.” While they waited, Ginny and Lawrence made frantic phone calls to hospitals throughout Saskatchewan, trying to track down Logan.
Their five other children who live throughout Alberta and Saskatchewan, Ginny said, “got in their cars and started driving.” Finally, the phone rang. It was Ginny’s other son, who gave them the news from Saskatoon: Logan was dead.
“He loved all sports. He was a great athlete,” Ginny said tear fully of Logan. “He loved animals.”
She and her husband are still trying to come to terms that they will never see Logan continue with his hockey career, get married or have children.
“We recently had two family weddings, and it’s so happy … but it was another marker that Logan’s not there. Life is moving forward, and he’s not.”
Ginny hopes her family’s story will help in advocating for stricter class 1 driving regulations and training in British Columbia, a province she says is lagging behind across the nation.
To obtain a class 1 licence in B.C., drivers must past a knowledge and road test, plus air brake training. No additional training is needed.
“What is the government waiting for? Are we waiting for another bus crash full of kids? Cause that’s going to happen,” Ginny said. “There are so many people who are killed on our highways by these inexperienced drivers.”
Past South Okanagan resident Pattie Fair lost her husband in 2016 after an inexperienced semi-truck driver crossed into his lane and hit him head-on.
After the Broncos crash, Fair and Ginny, as well as other family members, connected as Fair began her push for change in the system.
“We kind of just rallied together and we’ve asked questions,” she said. “It’s been really difficult to get our government’s attention, especially in B.C.”
After losing her husband, Fair was forced to sell their family farm and move to Alberta. She returned to her career in workplace safety, and says B.C. has the most dangerous roads in the province.
Statistics, she added, state that 2,000 people die a year and 10,000 are injured in highway accidents. She, alongside Ginny, want to see those numbers change.
She and Ginny don’t believe incidents with inexperienced drivers are accidents.
“These aren’t accidents anymore. These are highway crashes,” she said. “They are preventable. The definition of an accident is an event that is preventable. We know our Class 1 system is inadequate. It’s entry-level training. It’s not adequate training.
“I would (to see) a federal licencing system rather than provincial,” Fair continued. “These drivers are using these licenses to travel across the country.
