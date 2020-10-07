A well-known Penticton property developer and rental housing manager has been charged with 10 counts under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.
Paul Singla of Singla Brothers Holding Ltd. is scheduled to appear in a Penticton courtroom on Oct. 21 for his alleged involvement in an immigration fraud network, CBC Vancouver reported this morning.
Previously charged in the alleged network were Rupinder (Ron) Barrth and his wife Navdeep of Vancouver.
Four others were charged this month, including Singla and Randy Toor, owner of Desert Hills Estate Winery in Oliver.
According to the CBC reporting, Toor faces 18 charges along with additional firearms charges.
The other two men - Gurtaj Grewal and Ved Kaler, are from the Lower Mainland. The alleged incidents were said to have occurred between October 2015 and September 2017.
In June 2018, nine officers from Canada Border Services Agency raided the home of Singla and his wife Vijay spending two day at the Heather Road property.
The following week, Penticton lawyer Paul Varga issued a statement on behalf of the family.
“The CBSA agents did not have authority to be on the property Friday,” the statement asserts.“The CBSA agents did not have authority to be on the property Friday,” Varga wrote in a statement.
Singla has not commented publicly.
With 28 months passing since the raid, there was speculation that charges against Singla would now be filed.
