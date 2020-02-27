Foundry Penticton is inviting parents and caregivers to a free information workshop this weekend to learn how to better support teenagers.
Two workshops will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29 at Foundry, the first aimed at helping parents and caregivers learn how to better support teenagers who suffer from anxiety or depression and the second for teenagers struggling with substance use.
Attendees are then encouraged to mingle and speak to one another while reflecting on what they’ve learned.
“As parents who are supporting a young person with mental health, substance use or affirming their gender identity and sexuality, we wanted to reach out to other parents in the community to share helpful information and build circles of support,” Penticton parent Terri McKinlay said in a press release.
The first session will be held at 10 a.m. and the second at 11:30. The Foundry is located at 501 Main St.