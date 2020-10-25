BC Liberal candidate-elect Dan Ashton was up bright and early this morning taking down signage from Saturday's provincial election. Ashton had a significant lead over challenger Toni Boot, but the results won't be official until all mail-in ballots are verified and then counted.
With 129 of 130 polls counted, Ashton had 9,137 votes (49.8%), compared with 6,472 (35.3%) for NDP challenger Toni Boot.
Green candidate Ted Shumaker had 2,187 votes (11.9%) and Libertarian Keith MacIntyre 558 votes (3%).