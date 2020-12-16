Summerland business owners will no longer be automatically enrolled as members of the chamber of commerce when they purchase their annual business licences, according to terms of a new deal ratified this week by council.
Although pitched as a cost-cutting measure – which it is – the new agreement also fundamentally changes the relationship between the district and chamber, which is presently without an executive director.
Chamber president Ron Kubek confirmed in an email Wednesday that David Hull has left the organization, “and we wish him well in his new endeavour and thank him for his time at the chamber.”
It’s unclear if Hull’s departure is related to the chamber’s new contract with the district, which is worth only half as much as the old one.
In the past, the cost of a business licence from the district included chamber membership fees, which in effect made membership mandatory. The district used those fees to pay the chamber $225,000 per year to provide tourism promotion and economic development services for Summerland.
However, that became an increasingly expensive arrangement for taxpayers. This year, business licence fees totalled only $152,000, leaving the district on the hook for the remaining $73,000. (That was later reduced to $48,000 after council asked the chamber to participate in a broader cost-cutting exercise arising from the pandemic.)
Under terms of the new two-year deal, the district will pay the chamber $110,000 in 2021 and $113,000 in 2022 to provide only tourism marketing services, including running the visitor information centre. Responsibility for economic development will fall to the district, which will no longer have anything to do with chamber memberships.
“Business will be required to pay membership fees with the chamber directly to become a chamber member,” Brad Dollevoet, Summerland’s director of development services, said in an email.
Dollevoet and his staff intend next year to review business licence fees in light of the changes and in comparison to other similar-sized communities.
Kubek declined to comment on how the changes may impact the 700-member chamber, noting ongoing in-camera negotiations with the district.
Terms of the deal were negotiated by Anthony Haddad, former chief administrative officer, and approved in principal by council at an in-camera meeting Nov. 2.
Council had little to say about the new arrangement at its meeting Monday, but rather focused on the future of the annual Summerland Festival of Lights.
Although cancelled this year due to the pandemic, the town’s signature event is organized by the chamber and attracts thousands of people from across the region to kick off the Christmas season.
Kubek confirmed it’s the chamber’s intention to restart Light Up in 2021 – public health permitting.
“We are at the mercy of Interior Health and the COVID virus and will do all we can to ensure safe events if we have them. As it is a moving target, we will keep on top of it as we go forward,” said Kubek.