B.C.’s police watchdog announced Wednesday it isn’t recommending charges against Penticton RCMP officers involved in a summertime wellness check on an elderly woman who died the next day.
The Independent Investigations Office said in a press release the officers were called on July 30 around 8 p.m. by neighbours who were concerned about the woman. The woman declined assistance from police, so the officers left.
The woman was found dead inside her home by a neighbour on July 31 at 11 a.m. A coroner determined she died of natural causes.
“The IIO’s chief civilian director has reviewed the evidence – including statements from independent witnesses, health records and the autopsy report – and determined that the death of the woman was not the result of police actions or inaction,” the agency said in its release.
“The investigation is therefore concluded.”
The IIO operates independent of police and “investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing,” according to its website.