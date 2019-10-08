Penticton city manager Donny van Dyk is being sued by his former employer for moving expenses after he left his two-year term early to move to the South Okanagan.
Enbridge Pipelines has filed a $30,800 lawsuit in small claims court, alleging van Dyk has broken a relocation agreement he signed when first joining Enbridge in August 2017.
According to the lawsuit, the agreement van Dyk allegedly signed states he would be responsible for 75% of the $40,791.90 Enbridge paid in order to move Van Dyk from Calgary if van Dyk left his position between 12 to 18 months.
The lawsuit explains van Dyk resigned on Feb. 22, 2019, 17 months into his term, and Enbridge was immediately owed $30,593.92, monies it claims van Dyk has yet to pay.
“The defendant, in breach of the relocation repayment agreement, has failed to repay the relocation cost on the termination date, or anytime thereafter,” it states in the notice of claim.
“As of the date of this notice of claim, the defendant has failed or neglected and (continues) to fail or neglect to pay any or all of the debt to Enbridge.”
The notice of claim alleges Enbridge sent van Dyk a letter in July, demanding he pay his outstanding debt by the end of the month. Van Dyk allegedly responded by letter stating he had retained legal counsel, but the notice of claim states Enbridge has not been contacted by his lawyer yet.
Enbridge is also suing van Dyk for legal costs.
Had van Dyk left less than one year into his position, he would have been required to pay 100%. If he resigned between 18 to 24 months, he would have owed Enbridge 50%, the lawsuit continues.
van Dyk, who joined the city of Penticton as the chief administrative officer in March, worked in various positions in Enbridge for 5 1/2 years.
The most recent position he held in Enbridge was manager of community relations, according to his LinkedIn profile.
During his time with Enbridge, he led the company’s campaign during a bitterly contested 2014 plebiscite in Kitimat, where a majority of residents opposed the Northern Gateway pipeline, which would have carried bitumen from Alberta to a port in the community.
Van Dyk could not be immediately reached for comment Tuesday morning.
