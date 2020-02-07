Garbage collection has stalled in many parts of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen as snow continues to hammer the Okanagan.
Okanagan Falls, Kaleden, Naramata, West Bench Upper Carmi, Keremeos, Cawston Hedley and Olalla can expect either early pick up, delays or no pick up at all, according to a press release.
Garbage days affected so far are Wednesday, Thursday and today.
If garbage is not collected by the afternoon on a scheduled day, residents are asked to bring their materials back in and all waste will be picked up next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.