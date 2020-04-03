Penticton Museum and Archives/Special to The Herald
This medal was awarded to cadet Theodore E. Naish in February of 1887.
The medal was awarded annually to the best cadet at the Royal Military Academy in Woolwich, England.
After a career and service in Gibraltar and Halifax, Major Naish settled in Penticton just prior to the First World War. When war was declared, Naish returned to offer his services to the British military and he was put in charge of the Royal Engineers on the island of Jersey from 1914 to 1919.
One of his duties was to design and construct prisoner of war camps for German soldiers and sailors.
After the war, he returned to Penticton where he remained active in local affairs.
The Penticton Museum would like to acknowledge the generosity of the late Francis Theodore Naish, who donated his father’s medal and other effects in 2015.