Another grant has been secured for the planned Summerland Solar+Storage Project.
The district announced this week is has been awarded $45,900 from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities’ Green Municipal Fund to support cleaning up the brownfield at the project site.
“These funds will be used to offset the costs for a series of studies evaluating the presence of hazardous materials, given the brownfield status of the site due to the historical use as a works yard and storage area,” the district said in a press release.
“These studies and the resulting clean-up will help ensure the safety of visitors to the area and on-site workers, as well as the long-term protection of the natural environment.”
The $7-million project, which would provide enough power to run approximately 100 homes, is slated for a five-acre municipally owned lot at 13500 Prairie Valley Rd. at the base of Cartwright Mountain.
A $6-million grant from the federal government requires the work be complete by September 2023.