Mounties are asking for the public’s help finding a man missing from the Keremeos area.
Martin Briere, 45, was last seen Nov. 24 and may be travelling to the Lower Mainland or Sunshine Coast in his black 2000 Suzuki Grand Vitara with B.C. licence plate JS7 99M. He may also have his large, Newfoundland-mastiff dog with him.
Briere is described as Caucasian, five-foot-nine, 160 pounds, with brown-grey hair and green eyes. He has a strong French accent.
Anyone with information about Briere’s whereabouts is asked to call their local police department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
