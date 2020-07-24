Here’s your chance to get in Penticton city council’s ear.
Spots are available on seven different advisory committees, which make recommendations to council:
• Agriculture Advisory Committee (2 vacancies)
• Arts, Creative and Cultural Innovations Advisory Committee (2)
• Community Sustainability Advisory Committee (1)
• Economic Prosperity and Development Services Advisory Committee (1)
• Heritage and Museum Advisory Committee (4)
• Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee (2)
• Safety and Security Advisory Committee (2)
Committees generally meet once a month. Individuals interested in serving in a voluntary capacity for the 2020-2022 term are invited to submit an application form, which can be found on the city’s website, or picked up at city hall.