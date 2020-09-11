The Kettle Valley Steam Railway has shut down for the remainder of
the year citing health concerns about the coronavirus.
"The board and management made the tough decision to discontinue operations due to concerns of safety from coronavirus for our staff, volunteers, passengers and community," Sharon Unrau, president of the Kettle Valley Steam Railway said in a statement, Friday.
“We felt we would revisit the possibility of trains in either
the fall or especially the Christmas trains which are so special and loved by young and old alike. However, in light of the most recent comments from Bonnie Bonnie Henry, we recognize it is simply not safe to operate and regret to advise we will not be running any trains for the remainder of the 2020 calendar year."
The historic train, located in Summerland, had a brief reopening earlier this year using social-distancing guidelines, but soon closed due to COVID concerns.
Unrau could not be reached for comment.