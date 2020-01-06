The 2019-20 Miss Penticton royalty team is hoping to have more girls sign up for the coming year.
Early registration numbers are lower than usual and the pageant invites anyone who might be interested to find out more about the many benefits Miss Penticton has to offer.
Faith Johnson, Miss Firefighters Local 1399, said the past year has been a wonderful experience for her. After participating in the program, which includes special events leading up to the evening of the pageant (which is held on the Peachfest weekend), she was chosen as one of two princesses.
Individual competitions include public speaking and talent.
Last August, Amrit Dhaliwal, Miss Fraternal Order of the Eagles, was crowned Miss Penticton and Anne Hughes, Miss Lions Club, was also chosen as a princess. The royalty team represented Penticton at numerous parades and special events. Their term expires in August 2020.
The first information session is scheduled for Wednesday at the Penticton Community Centre, beginning at 5:45 p.m. Any girl from Penticton in Grades 10-12 is invited to attend.
Further information is available by email and parents or prospective contestants are invited to ask questions at: misspentictonpageant@gmail.com
Everyone is welcomed at Wednesday's information meeting.
