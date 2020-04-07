In a bid to help residents protect their mental health, the District of Summerland is partnering with a community agency to host a free webinar next week.
The one-hour online session at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 16, will be hosted by the South Okanagan branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association and is designed to help individuals manage in the current health crisis and provide an understanding of the mental health continuum and helpful behavioural and cognitive strategies during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our organization wanted to ensure the health and well-being of our communities during this time,” CMHA local executive director Leah Schulting said in a press release.
“This webinar will offer proven techniques on how to reduce the very real levels of anxiety people are experiencing,” Mayor Toni Boot said in the release.
“The co-ordination between district staff, the regional branch of CMHA and the Summerland Auxiliary is yet another fine example of how this community is pulling together to cope during these uncertain times.”
This webinar will be hosted using Bluejeans.com, an online video conferencing service. To register, visit www.summerland.ca/parks-recreation/registration or call Summerland Recreation at 250-494-0447.