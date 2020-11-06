A passenger on a Flair airlines flight from Winnipeg to Kelowna has tested positive for COVID-19.
The flight number was 227, and it arrived in Kelowna on Oct. 28. The affected rows are seven through 13, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control says. People who were aboard a domestic flight with a COVID-19 case should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.
Also, one case each of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Okanagan Mission Secondary School and Springvalley Elementary School in Kelowna. The people have been identified only as members of the “school community.”
They are in self-isolation at home with support from public health.
Interior Health is following up with anyone who may have been exposed to the virus.
“Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible,” the school district said in news releases.
B.C. reached another daily COVID-19 high at 425 new cases reported on Thursday. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says there are now 30 outbreaks in health centres that include long-term care and assisted-living facilities.
Henry says an increase in cases was anticipated as the weather cooled. There have been no new deaths, 16,560 people have tested positive since the pandemic started, while 12,806 are considered recovered.