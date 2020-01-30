Construction activity surged again last year in Penticton, according to fresh data released this week by the city.
Planning staff issued permits for work valued at a total of $182.4 million in 2019, up from $141.2 million in 2018.
Last year’s total came within spitting distance of the record of $197.9 million set in 2016.
“In many ways, 2019 was the culmination of several years of planning that finally came to fruition – a fitting way to end the decade,” Blake Laven, the city’s director of development services, wrote in his year-end report.
The total for 2019 was driven by a handful of large projects, including $18-million worth of renovations at Penticton Regional Hospital, construction of the $13.5-million Ellis One mixed-use building, the $10-million Marriot Hotel on Eckhardt Avenue, and the $10-million Burdock House social housing development on Winnipeg Street.
Smaller projects included a $6.9-million renovation to the Valley First Credit Union headquarters, the start of construction on the $3.5-million Neighbourhood Brewing building, a $1.5-million upgrade at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, and a $1.2-million addition to the Travellers Motel.
On the residential side, staff permitted a total of 264 new multi-family units and 38 single-family homes.
“Building off of the last few years of strong growth in the community, 2020 promises to continue the recent trends,” wrote Laven.
“Planning department staff have had many promising discussions with local and out-of-town investors who have and plan to make investments in Penticton. Several major projects are in various stages of the approval process and 2020 will be another strong year for building activity, at or above historic norms.”
And even though 2019 didn’t set a record for building permit values, it was still a far cry from a decade earlier, when the total rang in at just $32.1 million.
