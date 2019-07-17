Penticton residents will be treated to a sneak peek of this year’s Peach Festival sky show as the Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds touch down tomorrow morning.
Snowbirds committee chairman Fred Trainor said two planes will arrive in Penticton to refuel at approximately 10:30 a.m. en-route to their upcoming Boundary Bay show.
“The beauty of it is they usually don’t come here before they come here (for Peachfest), but just because of the way the schedule is, they’re going to touch down and refuel,” said Trainor.
The two planes will park on the Penticton Regional Airport tarmac while they wait for nine others to arrive, which is estimated to be at around 12:30 p.m.
Trainor said the planes will most likely be in Penticton until 2 p.m., giving locals the opportunity to admire them before they leave.
The Snowbirds will be performing at Peachfest on opening night, Aug. 7, at 6 p.m.
