Work B.C. has found a new home in the South Okanagan, opening its doors Wednesday in Penticton in a larger, more centralized location.
The resource centre has moved to the former Royal Bank of Canada location in the Apple Plaza on Main Street.
“We’ve designed the new Work B.C. model to better support people who have disabilities, people who have some vulnerabilities … as well as people who need a little bit of help with a resume,” said provincial social development minister Shane Simpson.
“It’s about delivering those services.”
The Penticton location is one of 102 centres in the province.
“We have a strong economy in British Columbia, and we have a diverse economy,” he said. “We have an economy that still continues to grow … and we have really strong wage growth.”
But resource centres such as Work B.C., said Simpson, have supported not only those who are looking for jobs, but for employers as well.
“Work B.C. is supporting and is making sure people have those skill sets when they come forward,” he said. “Employers said, ‘We’re going to job fairs and we’re leaving those job fairs with a number of real good potential employees.’
It’s a great way to connect people.”
The Minister said he will also be hosting a community consultation Wednesday night to discuss new accessibility legislation at the Ooknakane Friendship Centre.
"Today in British Columbia, there are 926,000 people identified as having a disability. That includes apparent disabilities, which we see all the time, and hidden disabilities," Simpson said.
Scott Sherwood, provincial director of employment services with Maximus Canada, the operator of the centre, said Work B.C. goes “beyond” for those who access its resources.
“Here we have a fantastic staff that’s friendly, they know some of the ins and outs of how to respond to interview questions, how to write resumes,” he said. “But it goes far beyond that. It’s that personal connection.”
In the Southern Interior, he explained, the unemployment rate has hit approximately 6.1%, a higher-than-average unemployment rate, according to Sherwood.
“It could be seasonal,” he suggested.
The new location can be found at 174-1848 Main St., Penticton.
