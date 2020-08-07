Todd Manuel believes as students learn from their teachers, educators are learning from their students.
“We so critically need the voice of young people on the challenges of the world,” the superintendent of Okanagan Skaha School District 67 said in an interview.
“I’m so incredibly impressed with what Greta Thunberg has done with providing a voice on the concerns young people have with our environment (as well as) the students from Parkland School (in Florida). Schools and public education are just not there for them to learn, but for us to learn from our students.
“Their voice is so important and we need to ensure they have the opportunities for their voices to be heard. We, as educators, are equally listening to our students and learning alongside them.”
Born in the Lower Mainland and raised in Kelowna, Manuel graduated from Kelowna Secondary School, where he was an “Owl,” playing volleyball, basketball and rugby. He also dabbled in band.
His father was a grocer, his mother an education assistant with Kelowna’s school board. It was his mother, he believes, who inspired him to become a teacher.
“Mom worked with students who were hard of hearing and she learned American sign language,” he said. “She’d share stories with me. I look at the work my mother did, she supported and worked with students who had unique learning needs. Mom was very passionate and committed to working and supporting kids.”
Following high school, Manuel enrolled at Simon Fraser University, graduating (first-class honours) with a major in communications and minor in Canadian studies history.
He began his career as a youth support worker with the agency Focus Foundation. His job was to support youth on bail and probation to become reintegrated with school, family and more positive connections in the community in order to provide better opportunities and futures.
His next job was at an alternate private school in Langley as a family support worker with students at risk.
This inspired him to pursue a career in education and he returned to SFU, graduating for a second time in 2002 and later obtaining a master’s degree in education in 2018.
He taught eighth graders at Minnekhada Middle School in Port Coquitlam and then moved to Port Moody Secondary School as an inclusive education teacher, more commonly known as special education. He soon became head of the student services department.
He returned to the Valley in 2008 as an inclusive education instructor at Pen-Hi.
Senior administration was never on his radar, but he soon became vice-principal at the high school, followed by principal of Connect-Ed, the board’s director of instruction and student support services and, from 2016-20, the assistant superintendent.
“Todd Manuel is truly the best of the best,” said former trustee and principal Bill Bidlake, who was Manuel’s boss at Pen-Hi.
“He’s an inspiring educational leader with first-class organizational, communication and people skills. He is admired as a leader in our school district by parents, support staff, teachers, administrators and district staff alike.
“In order to have the support from all of these groups, one has to have integrity, honesty and understand how listening is the key to communication. There are very few people that I have had the opportunity to meet and work with during my 40-plus years in education that can compare to this man’s skill set,” Bidlake said.
Reflecting on his career, Manuel’s work as an inclusive education teacher was challenging, but extremely rewarding.
“I feel privileged to have had the opportunity to work with at-risk youth and their families, vulnerable students to try and find ways to support them, to have better futures and better lives. Working in an alternate school made me realize how passionate I was about education and equity and giving all students the opportunity to succeed.
“It was very purposeful and fulfilling work, although it wasn’t always easy. I always tried to better myself, how can I better support these kids? What do I need to learn in order to do a better job?”
During his many years of education, he coached basketball and cross-country running. This past year, he was even able to find the time to coach a basketball team at KVR Middle School.
In March, he was promoted to the position of superintendent, first as an interim. It became permanent on Aug. 1.
No sooner did he settle into his new job, then the world changed overnight with COVID-19.
“We actually had three start-ups to the school year — the first day of school in September, then March 17 when classes shut down (but went online) and finally the start of June when we began bringing kids back on a hybrid model,” Manuel explained.
The greatest challenge, he said, is “the ambiguity of trying to plan” while the pandemic constantly evolves.
He appreciates the leadership, calm demeanor and communication skills of provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, who is in regular communication with educators. He also praises the district staff for their work in unprecedented times.
“I am proud of the work we were able to do as a district, beginning with the tremendous work of our custodians and facilities department in terms of safety aspects. I’m proud of what our administrators and teachers have done together, being able to work with students throughout all of this.”
As a parent, he sees from an arm’s length all the good that goes on in the schools. He and his wife Stella, who is employed locally as a nurse, have three children in the system: Sophia, 16, Eric, 14 and Anna, 12.
At age 49, he’s one of the youngest superintendents in the province. With about 5,700 full-time students in the district, Okanagan Skaha is one of the smaller boards in B.C., but he believes it’s the perfect size from the standpoint of building relationships.
He guesses that he knows about half of the teachers on a first-name basis.
“I love working with educators and I love being in the schools and having the opportunities to connect with kids,” he said when asked what he enjoys about his job. “It’s a privilege to learn alongside people in the district. As superintendent, I have the opportunity of supporting the board and this board is very dedicated to students.”
Outside of his job and family, he works out or runs most mornings, enjoys playing guitar and is a sports fan with the LA Lakers being his favourite team.
His guitar hero as a teenager was Eddie Van Halen.
Manuel is also a die-hard Beatles’ fan. “The White Album,” he jokes, is his favourite album of all-time only because it was a two-record set and had more songs than “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.”