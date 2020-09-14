Heavy smoke from wildfires in the U.S. likely delayed reporting of a fire Sunday night at the Campbell Mountain Landfill near Penticton.
Members of the Penticton Fire Department were called out around 11 p.m. to a wildfire on Reservoir Road, and arrived to find flames consuming a large pile of wood waste at the dump.
Fire Chief Larry Watkinson said heavy smoke in the area likely allowed the fire to burn for some time before it was reported to 911.
Crews worked through the night to contain the fire, which never damaged any structures.
Watkinson said the cause of the blaze is under investigation.