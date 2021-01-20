Penticton will need to almost double the number of existing child-care spaces to meet demand 10 years from now, consultants hired to study the issue have determined.
According to the Penticton Child Care Action Plan, which was endorsed unanimously by council at its meeting Tuesday, the city has 1,064 spaces available now and will require another 722 by 2031 to keep pace with population growth.
The report, which was prepared by the Social Planning and Research Council of British Columbia thanks to a $25,000 provincial grant, paints a grim picture of the situation now.
It surveyed 30 local child-care operators and found 81% of them have waiting lists of six months or more. It also surveyed 386 local families, 83% of which described it as “hard” to find child care in Penticton.
The report concludes with 31 separate recommendations, ranging from fostering collaboration among community groups and lobbying senior levels of government for funding, to encouraging developers to include child-care spaces in new projects and making it easier for potential new operators to go into business.
Coun. Judy Sentes said she was heartened to see child care finally getting the attention it deserves.
“This is a matter of the utmost urgency, because truly it’s a scenario in crisis and it has been for some time,” she said.
In keeping with the report’s recommendations, council in a separate business item gave second reading to a zoning amendment to permit a new, 116-space daycare at the Edmonton Avenue Centre.
Although the site is already home to a small daycare, the amendment is required to allow a major daycare centre, which will be operated by OneSky Community Resources and funded by a $2.9-million provincial grant, as a permitted use of what is park land.
As per the city’s 2018 Park Land Protection and Use Policy, a 10-step process involving two rounds of public consultation is required to amend the zoning. The final consultation, a public hearing, is now set for Feb. 1, after which council will make its decision.
Public assent is not required for the change – which leaves the Safety Village untouched – because the site, more properly known as Kiwanis Park, is not listed in the 2018 Park Dedication Bylaw, according to Blake Laven, the city’s director of development services.
“That said, we have gone through a very rigourous public engagement process, stakeholder engagement to ensure that the wishes of the neighbours and the community were known, and everybody felt comfortable moving forward with this use on this piece of publicly owned property,” said Laven.
“And, just to add, the Edmonton Avenue Centre has been leased by OneSky for over 30 years, and really we’re removing a building and rebuilding almost the exact same footprint.”