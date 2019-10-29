Local school trustees are lending their voices to the chorus calling for tougher rules on vaping.
The board of the Okanagan Skaha School District voted unanimously Monday to send a letter to B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix urging him to act.
“I would like (vaping) to be on par with cigarette smoking, which I think it almost is, but I would very much like… more resources put into education of the general public, including the children, and stronger laws regarding vapes, especially for the youth,” said board chairwoman Shelley Clarke.
Vaping is treated the same way by the district as cigarette smoking: it’s banned in and around all school facilities.
Superintendent Wendy Hyer said kids caught breaking the rules may have their vaping devices confiscated and returned to their parents.
The board’s letter – similar versions of which are being penned in districts around the province – was spurred by a request from Kamloops Liberal MLA Todd Stone, who’s seeking support for his private member’s bill regarding vaping. The bill would ban flavoured vape products, restrict retail sales and bring in tougher penalties for non-compliance.
“Our kids are being drawn in and hooked to this unhealthy practice in increasing numbers as a direct result of the efforts vape companies have made to deliberately target youth with kid-friendly e-cigarette flavours like fruit medley, gummy bear and mango,” Stone wrote.
“These companies – and the tobacco companies which own substantial interests in most of them – have also targetted our kids with savvy marketing and advertising. This is especially prevalent on social media, where sleek, modern, compact drug delivery devices are promoted in alluring package.”
Data from the 2018 B.C. Adolescent Health Survey found that 21% of teens between 12 and 19 years of age had used a nicotine-laced vaping product in the past 30 days.
E-cigarettes and vaping wands create a mist that the user inhales, which may contain nicotine, flavouring agents and THC, the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis.
The long-term effects of inhaling e-juice ingredients such as glycerine and propylene glycol are unknown, but more than 450 cases of acute vaping-related illness have been recorded in the United States, including 13 deaths.
With files from The Canadian Press.
