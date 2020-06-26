It appears a giant pile of trash – estimated to contain a volume equivalent to four Olympic-sized swimming pools – that was left behind by an insolvent waste-collection company on the Penticton Indian Reserve is finally on the move – but not too far.
Workers at the Green Mountain Road site on Friday were using an excavator to load the debris into dump trucks that hauled the trash just a few hundred metres to the rear of the property, where the garbage has been spread out approximately two metres in depth. It appears about half of the pile has been moved so far.
One of the workers told a Herald reporter to go away.
The site is part of the Penticton Indian Reserve, but belongs to locatee owner Adam Eneas, who had leased it to Appleton Waste. The company went bankrupt last spring after running up a $2.5-million debt with creditors, including Eneas, who couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Friday.
Through the Penticton Indian Band, Eneas last fall asked the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen for a break on tipping fees in order to dispose of the trash properly at the Campbell Mountain Landfill.
However, RDOS directors balked at the proposal, which was short on details, in part because they feared it would set a precedent for other business owners by letting Eneas off the hook.
An RDOS staffer estimated the pile contained 10,000 cubic metres of material and weighed 5,000 tonnes, and suggested all of it be buried in a sealed bladder due to its potential to contain hazardous materials.
However, an employee of a recycling company that presented the proposal to the RDOS pegged it at 2,500 tonnes, and suggested 25% of it was wood, 10% metal and the rest trash.
The PIB didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.
More to come.