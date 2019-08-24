Penticton newest restaurant/cocktail bar has officially opened its doors.
The Black Antler features a cocktail menu with 28 selections, and owner Dan Prokosh said there’s plans to expand on it.
“We love that we’re surrounded by wineries and breweries that can support us and help us,” he said. “We’ve created a lot of fantastic partnerships, so to speak.”
Prokosh and his wife owned several bars in downtown Vancouver, but closed the two when they moved to the Okanagan.
“We came up with the Black Antler, kind of two mashed bars into one,” he said.
Prokosh describes the Black Antler as a “farmhouse noir,” mixing a lounge setting with welcoming wood tones, and serving up familiar comfort food made from scratch.
“Once we get rolling here, we’re going to be doing cocktail flights,” he said. “I think we’re one of the only cocktail bars in the Okanagan right now.”
The restaurant was under renovations for about four months, but one feature Prokosh is most proud of is the large patio out front, especially in an area he said is becoming the new entertainment district.
“We’ve got the movie theatre across the street,” he said. “The beach is right there, within arm’s reach. You can see it from our patio. I really think we have something for everyone here.”
Prokosh said there’s ideas in the works for live bands, dances and other fun events for the 90-seat patio out front.
The Black Antler is locate at 215 Winnipeg Street.
