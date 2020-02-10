Parents eager to find out more about School District 67’s finances will get their first chance to do so Tuesday.
The school board is due to meet at 4 p.m. at 425 Jermyn Ave. for its monthly business committee session, at which secretary-treasurer Kevin Lorenz is scheduled to deliver a regular staffing and financial report. The meeting is open to the public.
District finances are under intense scrutiny right now, as principals have been asked to slash their budgets to help tackle a projected $1.1-million deficit for 2019-20.
Lorenz has refused to answer questions from The Herald, although board chairman Trustee James Palanio said he’s aware of concerns and is looking into them.
