Eight men with connections to Discovery House died this year of drug overdoses, adding urgency to the Shed the Light On Addiction Light Up & Memorial happening this Saturday, Dec. 19, 5-6 p.m. on Facebook Live.
The event will include a memorial service, speakers, smudging ceremony, light-up of the Discovery House facility on Winnipeg Street, followed by a short walk to its other facility on Wade Avenue, where there will be a second light-up.
“This event will be open to anyone through our Facebook Live feed to anyone seeking healing from addiction or those who have lost family, friends or loved ones to this terrible illness,” Discovery House said in a press release.
You can help shine the light on addiction by sponsoring a bulb on one of the houses for $10 or a string of 25 for $250, which are meant to symbolize lighting the way to recovery and taking the stigma out of addiction treatment.
For more information, visit www.discoveryhouserecovery.com