There are more questions than answers as Kelowna-West MLA Ben Stewart steps away from the B.C. Liberal caucus and Elections B.C. reviews a political donation issue linked to Stewart.
Late Thursday, Stewart voluntarily removed himself from the Liberal team to sit as an independent MLA during the Elections B.C. examination.
Elections B.C. confirmed the news, but provided few details.
In an email response to an interview request by The Okanagan Weekend, director of communications Rebecca Penz wrote: “Elections B.C. received a letter late in the day (Thursday) from MLA Ben Stewart in regards to political contributions to the B.C. Liberal Party. We will be reviewing the matter to determine if there are any issues of compliance with the Election Act.”
Elections B.C. is the non-partisan office of the legislature responsible for administering electoral processes in accordance with the Election Act, Local Elections Campaign Financing Act, Recall and Initiative Act and Referendum Act.
The Okanagan Weekend tried repeatedly to get in touch with Stewart on Friday for comment.
A phone message to his constituency office, which was closed, was unanswered.
An email to Stewart generated an automated response simply confirming that the email had been received.
Stewart’s former colleague, Kelowna-Lake Country Liberal MLA Norm Letnick did call back.
“We (Liberal MLAs) received a call (late Thursday) from our leader (Andrew Wilkinson) to inform us Ben had volunteered to leave caucus while an issue with Elections B.C. was addressed,” said Letnick.
“The details of the issue are only known to Ben and Elections B.C. right now. But you know Ben. He’s a man of high integrity who always takes the high road. In the fullness of time, we will know what the issue is and Ben will come out OK and I’m sure he will be invited back into caucus.”
No timeline for the Elections B.C. review has been given.
After forming government in 2017, the provincial NDP made good on a promise to ban corporate and union donations to political parties and limited personal donations to $1,200 per person per year.
Stewart, a co-owner at Quails’ Gate Winery in West Kelowna, was first elected as a Liberal MLA in 2009 and served in Premier Gordon Campbell’s government.
Christy Clark became premier in 2011, but lost her Vancouver-Point Grey seat in the 2013 election. Stewart was re-elected in 2013 in Kelowna West, but gave up his seat so Clark could run in the staunchly Liberal riding and win.
Stewart was given a job as B.C.’s special representative, based in Beijing, to promote trade between the province and Asian countries.
At the end of 2016, Stewart resigned from that job to spend more time with family and at the winery.
However, Clark’s resignations as MLA and party leader after the Liberals were ousted in 2017 opened the door for Stewart to re-enter politics. He reclaimed the seat in a February 2018 byelection.
