An internal disciplinary hearing that could result in the firing of a Mountie formerly attached to an elite unit in Osoyoos will now be conducted behind closed doors.
Const. Ryan Fulcher is currently awaiting trial in provincial court on a single count of committing an indecent act. Dates for the trial are expected to be set later this month.
In a parallel process, the RCMP has suspended Fulcher with pay pending the outcome of a code of conduct hearing, a negative finding in which could result in Fulcher’s dismissal.
The hearing was scheduled to be open to the public when it took place Tuesday in Penticton, but has now been postponed to a date that’s yet to be determined and will be heard in camera.
Cpl. Caroline Duval, a spokeswoman for RCMP headquarters in Ottawa, declined in a statement to explain why the matter was postponed and why it will no longer be heard publicly.
However, she noted the RCMP Act permits such hearings to be staged behind closed doors if the Code of Conduct Board determines an officer’s right to privacy outweighs the public’s interest in the information to be presented.
Fulcher was assigned to the Federal Serious and Organized Crime unit, which deals primarily with drug trafficking, money laundering and human smuggling in the B.C. Southern Interior, and has members who work on specialized teams with counterparts from the U.S.
He was removed from duty after the charge, stemming from an incident Sept. 29, 2018, in Penticton, was sworn in November 2018.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.