The fire dispatch for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Sunday
8:38 a.m. Atkinson Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
9:52 a.m. Westview Drive, Penticton. Burning complaint.
1:18 p.m. Calgary Avenue, Penticton. Assist other agency.
3:01 p.m. Calgary Avenue, Penticton. Assist other agency.
3:36 p.m. Highway 97, Penticton. Medical first response.
4:43 p.m. Gordon Place, Penticton. Alarm.
6:46 p.m. Redlands Drive, Penticton. Alarm.
10:41 p.m. 160th Avenue, Osoyoos. Assist other agency.