The fire dispatch for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Sunday

8:38 a.m. Atkinson Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

9:52 a.m. Westview Drive, Penticton. Burning complaint.

1:18 p.m. Calgary Avenue, Penticton. Assist other agency.

3:01 p.m. Calgary Avenue, Penticton. Assist other agency.

3:36 p.m. Highway 97, Penticton. Medical first response.

4:43 p.m. Gordon Place, Penticton. Alarm.

6:46 p.m. Redlands Drive, Penticton. Alarm.

10:41 p.m. 160th Avenue, Osoyoos. Assist other agency.

