Booze could start flowing in some of Penticton’s public spaces as soon as next week, the city announced Tuesday.
Council has asked staff to look into the feasibility of licensing some of its own spaces, such as Gyro Park or Skaha Beach, to permit the consumption of alcohol during set times.
Staff’s recommendations are now to be presented to council at its June 2 meeting, and a five-week pilot project could start Friday, June 5.
“If council approves the pilot, all rules of the B.C. Liquor Act, including responsible behaviour, still apply,” Blake Laven, the city’s director of development services, said in a press release.
During the pilot project, the city will conduct public engagement to receive feedback on the concept as well as input on suitable locations.
The city also announced Tuesday council will consider extending free downtown parking indefinitely, plus waiving fees for business patio permits and relaxing design standards.
“By way of this proposed change, city staff will be able to support our community’s retail and food service industry with fast, flexible, no-cost patio permits to help their operations get back up and running,” said Laven.