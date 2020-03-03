Plans to develop a new Penticton industrial park may be on a collision course with plans to restore Ellis Creek.
City council on Tuesday heard a presentation from Cantex, which is considering converting its 64-acre property at the east end of Okanagan Avenue into a 30-lot industrial park and 43 residential lots.
Much of the property has been in use as a gravel pit since the 1970s.
In recent years, however, Cantex has been working on plans to redevelop the site, which is constrained by steep topography, utility lines and Ellis Creek.
But despite the property being the “last major piece of industrial land in the city,” according to Cantex vice-president Neal Davies, the proposed development is “marginal at best from an economic and financial point of view” due to the site’s geographical constraints.
“If there are any show-stoppers, then that could create problems for us,” added Davies.
Such potential show-stoppers, he continued, are contained in a proposed Ellis Creek master plan, which calls for realignment and widening of the creek and floodplain through the Cantex property and downstream.
A draft version of the plan released in October 2019, said Davies, would eliminate about 35% of the site’s buildable area and impact 11 lots.
“If (the creek plan) were to proceed, it would make our industrial park development uneconomic and (the park) would not proceed,” said Davies.
To further up the ante, he reeled off a list of economic impacts expected to flow from the project, including development cost charges in the range of $1.5 million, construction spin-offs at $49 million, potential employment for 300 people in the new industrial park and annual property taxes of $468,000 at full build-out.
Davies concluded by asking council to have staff work with Cantex and its consultants to either exclude the site from the Ellis Creek master plan or tailor restoration efforts to accommodate the development as proposed.
All seven members of council expressed support for Cantex’s request, most notably Mayor John Vassilaki, who campaigned in 2018 on a promise to open up more industrial land.
“To me, economic development and the tax base mean more to me… than realigning a creek.” he said.
“I mean, the creek has been the way it is now for centuries and I don’t know why we have to realign it and spend those many, many tens of millions of dollars to realign it when it’s worked perfectly for the past 200, 300, 400 years, or however long it’s been sitting there.”
Vassilaki said he wants representatives of the city and Cantex to sit down with open minds and come up with a “win-win” solution “to make sure that this city prospers and goes forward instead of going backwards.”
Council also heard a brief presentation from Frank Conci, president of the Penticton Industrial Development Association, who reminded elected officials that industrial jobs tend to pay higher-than-average wages.
As proposed, the industrial park would feature lots ranging in size from half an acre to three acre. (Davies said the relatively small lot sizes are more akin to a “business park” than an industrial park.) The residential lots would be split up with 34 accessed off Carmi Avenue and the other nine off Wiltse Boulevard.
Davies was unable to offer any timelines for development, noting the many variables still facing the project.
Council heard in October that restoring a five-kilometre section of Ellis Creek starting in the Cantex area and running downstream to the Okanagan River will cost at least $30 million and take decades to complete.
The creek took a beating during the floods of 2017 and 2018, leaving the banks unstable in places, sediment piles in some spots and erosion in others.
Fearing future flooding would do even more damage, and unsure how to proceed, the city hired consulting firm Stantec to draw up a master plan for restoration, a draft version of which is now out for public consultation. There is no funding earmarked for the work.