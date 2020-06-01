A Black Lives Matter rally is to take place in Kelowna on Friday.
The rally is slated for noon at Stuart Park, organizer Lily Paolini says on Facebook.
“Please feel free to come down with posters and anything to show support to our brothers and sisters of colour,” she writes. “I will also personally be making posters of MMIW (missing and murdered Indigenous women) to spread awareness about the struggles of the indigenous women in our community alongside the unjust systematic oppression of people of colour, especially black men and women.”
Donations will be accepted to be forwarded to the Black Lives Matters movement and George Floyd Memorial Fund. Floyd was the Minneapolis man who died last week when a police officer pinned him to the ground by putting his knee on Floyd’s neck.