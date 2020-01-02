With the possibility of a criminal record hanging over his head, an Osoyoos man must prove to a judge he’s sincere about making amends to the former roommate whose property he destroyed.
Peter Scott Brennan, 44, appeared in provincial court in Penticton on Thursday after pleading guilty to one count of assault stemming from an incident on April 27, 2019.
Court heard Brennan attacked his roommate after an argument ensued over Brennan’s ex-wife.
“The two were working together and they were also roommates,” explained Crown counsel Nashina Devji. “Mr. Brennan was living there as a result of a split with his ex-partner.”
The pair had been drinking as they discussed Brennan’s ongoing legal issues with his ex-wife.
“The conversation became heated when Mr. Brennan blamed (his roommate) for taking his ex-wife’s side,” said Devji.
Court heard Brennan became “aggressive,” picked up a propane tank and smashed out all four windows of his roommate’s car, causing $1,100 in damage which has yet to be fully repaired.
When RCMP arrived, Brennan threw his roommate to the ground “violently” in front of officers and jumped on him. Officers quickly intervened to break up the two as Brennan attempted to punch his roommate.
Although he has no criminal record, court heard Brennan was out on bail for a separate assault during the incident.
Devji suggested a suspended sentence of 12 months’ probation.
Defence counsel Norm Yates countered with a conditional discharge and 12 months’ probation, which, if successfully completed, means his client wouldn’t have a permanent criminal record.
“People go through frustrations in life from time to time, and sometimes things need to get to a point where you need to look at yourself in the mirror, because things have gotten out of hand. But … it needn’t follow us around for the rest of our lives,” said Yates.
Judge Michelle Daneliuk stressed the importance of Brennan paying restitution for the damage he caused.
“If he is true to his word and has the money available … and can demonstrate to the court how seriously he takes this matter, I am more (willing) to consider a conditional discharge,” said Judge Michelle Daneliuk. “Sometimes discharges provide better incentive.”
She also said she would like to see Brennan stay away from alcohol and undergo counselling.
“I want to be convinced that he is sincere about restitution,” said Daneliuk. “Let’s see if your client can literally put his money where his mouth is.”
Brennan’s matter will return to court Feb. 5, at which time the judge will get an update on steps Brennan has taken and a date for sentencing will be set.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.