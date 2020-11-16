One man was killed and three people injured when a pickup rolled down an embankment on the Okanagan Connector on Saturday night.
A Dodge Ram pickup veered off the highway, struck a sign and rolled downhill near the Sunset Main exit about 7:20 p.m., said Merritt RCMP.
“The vehicle, which had four occupants, sustained heavy damage and came to final rest on its roof approximately 30 feet down an embankment,” said police spokesman Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Despite the efforts of passersby, first responders were needed to extricate two individuals from the heavily damaged vehicle.”
One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The others were taken to hospital. Police say poor weather and road conditions were a factor. They’re also investigating whether speed and inadequate tires played a role.
Witnesses are asked to call Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262.