An annual ritual for local green thumbs has been cancelled this year.
The Friends of Summerland Ornamental Gardens Society has been forced to call off its annual spring plant sale, which had been set for May 2, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a note to members, the group said it has also been forced to move seedlings and perennials off site, because the gardens are located on the grounds of Agriculture Agri-food Canada, which has closed its facilities across the country.
Those looking for plants are encouraged to find them at local greenhouses.