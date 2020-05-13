The Summerland Fall Fair scheduled for Sept. 26 has been cancelled for this year.
“In anticipation of ongoing pandemic threats including the possibility of a second wave in the autumn, the fair is being postponed until attending this community event is completely safe. Hopefully, that will be by autumn of 2021,” said fall fair society president Thomas Tumbach.
The uncertainty associated with the present pandemic was a major factor in the decision to postpone the fair.
Planning for the fair requires months of preparation by the board, volunteers, growers, and exhibitors.
“This year would have marked the 108th annual celebration of agriculture in Summerland,” said society vice president Denise MacDonald.
After a three-year hiatus, the annual celebration of agriculture in Summerland was re-imagined and became an overwhelming success in 2018 and again in 2019.
“The strong support shown by the municipal council, sponsors and volunteers over the years is greatly appreciated,” MacDonald said.
The Fall Fair committee will continue to engage as many Summerland farmers, gardeners, and related businesses as possible in order to make the future fall fair the social event of the year for agriculture.
If you fall into any of these categories, please send your contact information and the name of your farm or organization to summerlandfallfair@gmail.com or katie.sardinha@gmail.com.