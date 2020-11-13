Frisky deer pose special risks for B.C. drivers right now, the Ministry of Transportation advises.
Mid-November is the peak rutting season for deer, elk and moose, the ministry said in a Thursday press release.
“During the rut, male deer show increased interest in female deer, as well as increased aggression toward other male deer, often causing animals to move quickly with little regard for their surroundings,” the release states.
“As this season poses an increased risk for deer-vehicle collision, travellers on B.C. highways are reminded to pay extra attention, especially when driving at dusk, dawn and night hours, when these animals are most active,” the release says.
Be especially alert when driving near wooded areas or green spaces — such as parks and golf courses — the ministry says. If drivers notice animals on the road ahead, they should give a long blast of the horn to scare them away from the highway.
But drivers should never swerve to avoid a deer because of the risk of going off the road or hitting another vehicle. Wearing a seatbelt is the best defence against suffering any deer-related crash injuries.
In the Southern Interior, there are about 4,800 vehicle crashes a year involving an animal, ICBC says, almost double the number of any other region in the province.
People are injured in about 310 of these crashes annually. Between 2014 and 2018, eight people in the Southern Interior were killed in crashes involving an animal.