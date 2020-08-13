A two-person economic team that was leading economic development for the City of Penticton has been eliminated.
The city announced Wednesday department head Andrew Kemp is leaving to follow his wife to Fiji for her dream job and his position won’t be filled.
The department’s other employee, Jennifer Vincent, took a voluntary layoff in April 2020 and her part-time position was later eliminated, according to city spokesman Philip Cooper.
When it announced Kemp’s departure, the city said it would rely on consultants to help with economic development and while it takes time to “re-imagine” the department.
Council gave economic development a budget of $407,000 for 2020, but the city has been trimming staff and expenses as it seeks to make up a projected $5-million revenue shortfall as a result of COVID-19.