Median barriers are expected to go up later this year on Highway 97 between Penticton and Summerland, in the first phase of safety upgrades that will eventually extend all the way to Peachland, an official from the B.C. Transportation Ministry told local politicians Thursday.
“That’s going to be a major safety improvement when that goes in,” Erick Lachmuth, the ministry’s acting district manager, told the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
Lachmuth said the ministry has already gone out to tender for roadside and median barriers between Penticton and Summerland, and “the plan is for that barrier to be installed this year.”
A spokesperson for the ministry said Thursday design work is still underway to determine where exactly the two types of barriers will be installed.
“The crash data said the section between Penticton and Summerland was the highest severity, so we’ve started with that, but we did look at the entire corridor (to Peachland) and it’s basically a matter of funding and working out access issues with some locations, like Greta Ranch,” said Lachmuth.
There have been frequent calls for concrete barriers along Highway 97 between Penticton and Peachland, a stretch that regularly sees vehicles go off the road into Okanagan Lake or cross into oncoming traffic, sometimes with deadly results.
However, the ministry only undertook the required engineering analysis this year after Penticton MLA Dan Ashton personally delivered a 27,000-name petition to the Legislature and transportation ministry in February.
The online petition was created in January after a crash just north of Summerland in which a semi-truck collided head-on with a car, killing the driver of the passenger vehicle.
Lachmuth appeared before the RDOS board to deliver a regular update on behalf of the ministry and field questions. He got an earful from Ron Obirek, the director for Area D (Skaha East/OK Falls).
Obirek said constituents have told him the concerns they’ve expressed to the ministry about traffic safety in Okanagan Falls have fallen on deaf ears. They also disagree with the ministry’s assessment last year that upgraded pedestrian crossings aren’t warranted on Highway 97.
“We understand your position may be (the current setup) is normal and it ain’t going to change, but I’m repeating it today for your benefit: The community is not happy,” said Obirek.
The director said the same goes for Eastside Road.
“This time of year, the number of cyclists is phenomenal,” said Obirek. “It’s beautiful, it’s wonderful, it’s gorgeous, but it’s dangerous. We have expressed this concern repeatedly and we don’t get a lot of replies.”