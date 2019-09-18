Penticton bylaw services supervisor Tina Siebert has a new look.
Siebert appeared at Tuesday’s city council meeting dressed in black combat boots, dark cargo pants and shirt similar in style to those worn by sheriffs and correctional guards, over top of a stab-proof vest.
City manager Donny van Dyk said Siebert, who typically attended past council meetings wearing a city-branded golf shirt, said the new uniform is meant to more closely resemble those worn by leaders of other protective services like police and fire.
“As bylaw supervisor, Ms. Siebert has to come and represent her officers when she comes to the front counter to deal with everything from compliments to complaints and everything in between, so we want to make sure we have a professional-looking leadership of our bylaw department,” said van Dyk.
Ken Kunka, the city’s acting director of development services, also noted vehicles driven by regular bylaw officers, whose uniforms won’t change, have been “rebranded” to have a “better presence in the community.”
Community safety is one of council’s strategic priorities.
