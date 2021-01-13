Sensing a need for help among its members, the South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre has produced an online guide to tackle some pandemic-related health concerns.
“Healthy Volunteers-Healthy Communities” helps readers deal with anxiety, depression and isolation, and provides information on modern self-care, relationships, wellness visions and spiritual wellness.
“The global pandemic has had a resounding impact on everyone. In our small region of the South Okanagan-Similkameen, it seemed unreal and frightening. It resulted in changes in the way citizens and businesses go about their daily lives. The pandemic made us more aware of our personal safety,” the centre said in a press release.
“The South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre continues to operate as an essential service. We support non-profits as they provide critical community services. We also support volunteers, and what came to light very quickly was the impact the pandemic was having on the health of volunteers.”
However, volunteers are critical to community health. Their massive contribution to the day-to-day operations of the South Okanagan community is needed. The health of volunteers is therefore an ongoing investment in the health of communities.
The information shared in “Healthy Volunteers-Healthy Communities” provides tools for volunteers to assist them in coping with changes in their lives and to stay healthy and involved.
To get a copy, download it at www.volunteercentre.info or email info@volunteercentre.info.
You can also visit the website, email or call 1-888-576-5661 to get more information on volunteering in your community.