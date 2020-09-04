A sharp-eyed Mountie spotted a bush fire and arrested the suspected arsonist during an incident Wednesday in Penticton.
The bust began when an officer spotted a plume of smoke near the exit point of the Okanagan River channel on Skaha Lake Road around 8:40 a.m.
“The officer approached the area and immediately saw a small brush fire. The officer also spotted a man on a dirt bike nearby. The officer activated his police lights and siren, and the man drove away at a high rate of speed. Another responding officer was able to intercept the dirt biker a short distance away, where he was taken into custody,” Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy said in a press release.
The fire was extinguished by local fire departments and no one was injured.
The suspect could faces charges of arson and flight from police. Any witnesses who haven’t yet spoken to police are asked to call the detachment at 250-492-4300.