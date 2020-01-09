It’s going to be a year of economic and emotional prosperity for the City of Penticton, says the mayor.
In an interview to kick off the new year, John Vassilaki said he has a positive outlook for what 2020 holds for the city, not only in terms of financial earnings brought in by an increase in tourism and development, but also in progress, which he believes will keep locals happy.
“I mean, 2020 and 2021 are going to be huge for the city,” he said. “The community is going to prosper over all those good things that are going to happen.”
Those good things, said Vassilaki, include Subaru Ironman Canada, slated for Aug. 30 and the Centennial Cup junior A hockey national championship, which Penticton will host in 2021.
“The community will gain a lot more than it has in the past, because of all the new things we’re bringing in to the community.”
Vassilaki said city council is gearing up to begin working on plans to develop the east-side of Skaha Lake Park and focus on helping the local homeless population.
“We’re working with BC Housing, they’re looking for properties so they can build more for homeless and for families who need affordable housing,” he said. “We haven’t stopped working with them since this city council has taken over in 2018.”
As for any challenges council will face this year, Vassilaki said push-back from the community against progress will be one.
“Change is very difficult,” he said. “People don’t want to change, they don’t want changes to happen in the community because they’re used to a certain way of their lifestyle, and they don’t want us to change their lifestyle.”
But Vassilaki said he and council are prepared.
“We do a lot of engagement. . . . We want to hear from the community as to what they want us to do before we put anything in motion,” he said.
“We want to hear from the taxpayers because they’re the ones who are paying for any changes that we make.”
